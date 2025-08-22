Telangana govt issues new rules for fixing fees in private colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced stricter and more transparent rules for fixing fees in private unaided professional colleges.

According to G.O.Ms.No. 33 issued by the Higher Education Department, all colleges must now submit their proposed fee structure before the admission process begins. This should be supported with complete records, along with a notarised affidavit confirming the accuracy of the information provided to the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). Any false data submitted will attract penal action.

The order states that TAFRC will decide on fees only after giving institutions an opportunity to present their case. While existing parameters remain, the committee has been instructed to also consider additional factors such as quality of teaching, monitoring of student performance, academic support, placements, research, publications, start-up initiatives, awards, and both national and international rankings of institutions.

To ensure transparency, the government has directed colleges to adopt technology-driven systems. This includes the use of facial recognition to monitor student attendance and Aadhaar-authenticated digital payments for fee transactions.

Another key guideline is that institutional activities should align with the state’s Perspective Plan for Technical Education, ensuring that fee structures reflect not only costs but also the overall quality and contribution of the institution.