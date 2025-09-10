Telangana govt launches helpline for citizens stranded in Nepal

Hyderabad: In response to the ongoing civil unrest in Nepal, the Government of Telangana has activated a dedicated emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi in order to extend support to citizens stranded in the Himalayan country.

Helpline numbers for Telangana citizens in Nepal

The helpline has been activated as a precautionary measure, even though no citizens from Telangana have been reported injured or missing, stated a press release.

Citizens are urged to contact the following helplines in case of an emergency:

Private Secretary to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head, Vandhana : 91 9871999044

Liaison Officer, G Rakshith Naik: 91 9643723157

Public Relations officer, CH. Chakravarthi: 91 9949351270

The government is making all efforts in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of its citizens.

Flights cancelled, security tightened on border

The previous day, Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines all announced the cancellation of flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Along with this, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that guards the 1751-km-long unfenced international front with Nepal has stepped up security across all its border posts and vulnerable points in the wake of unrest in Nepal.

“Additional forces have been deployed at 22 outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border, while police stations in five border areas are keeping surveillance through drone cameras,” Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said in Balrampur.

He added that intelligence agencies have been instructed to maintain strict monitoring, and all personnel deployed along the 85-km-long border in Balrampur have been directed to remain on high alert.

Police teams and SSB jawans are conducting joint patrols, while ‘Operation Kavach’ committees in the region have been asked to stay active and keep a close watch on cross-border movement.

Civil unrest in Nepal

Student-led anti-government protests alleging blatant corruption marred Nepal, resulting in the death of at least 19 people and over 300 injuries, according to local media reports.

Roads were blocked, vehicles were set on fire, and widespread arson was reported.

Demonstrators took to the streets shouting slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (KP thief, leave the country), “Don’t kill students” and “Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders” in multiple parts of the capital.

Nepal’s Parliament building was set on fire and several private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, as well as energy minister Deepak Khadka, were targeted.

On September 9, amid escalating chaos and a clear breakdown of law and order, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation.