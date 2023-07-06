Telangana govt launches medical clinic for transgenders at OGH

Located on the general OPD floor, the new clinic will operate weekly once on Wednesdays, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th July 2023 1:33 pm IST
Osmania Hospital gets first state-run transgender clinic
Osmania Hospital gets first state-run transgender clinic

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital in the city now has the only state-run clinic catering to health and medical services for transgender people.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, on Wednesday, inaugurated the clinic at Osmania General Hospital.

Located on the general OPD floor, the new clinic will operate weekly once on Wednesdays and slowly extend its functioning to more days. The clinic will stay open from 9 am to 12 pm.

MS Education Academy

Doctors at the hospital have reportedly said that in addition to routine medical checkups for transgender patients, the facility gives them access to specific medical services during gender-affirming surgeries, hormonal therapies and other related procedures.

The clinic further will allow them to obtain gender identity dysphoria certificates by interacting with psychiatrists.

Dr Prachi and Dr Ruth, who are the first transgender doctors in the state, will reportedly manage the clinic as medical officers.

MGM Hospital in Warangal also had a clinic dedicated to transgender persons which was set up in 2022.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th July 2023 1:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button