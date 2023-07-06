Telangana govt launches medical clinic for transgenders at OGH

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital in the city now has the only state-run clinic catering to health and medical services for transgender people.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, on Wednesday, inaugurated the clinic at Osmania General Hospital.

Located on the general OPD floor, the new clinic will operate weekly once on Wednesdays and slowly extend its functioning to more days. The clinic will stay open from 9 am to 12 pm.

Doctors at the hospital have reportedly said that in addition to routine medical checkups for transgender patients, the facility gives them access to specific medical services during gender-affirming surgeries, hormonal therapies and other related procedures.

The clinic further will allow them to obtain gender identity dysphoria certificates by interacting with psychiatrists.

Dr Prachi and Dr Ruth, who are the first transgender doctors in the state, will reportedly manage the clinic as medical officers.

MGM Hospital in Warangal also had a clinic dedicated to transgender persons which was set up in 2022.