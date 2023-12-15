Telangana govt mulls judicial probe into TSPSC paper leak scam

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the prevailing state of TSPSC, highlighting need for a comprehensive revamp

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th December 2023 4:19 pm IST
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The State government is contemplating a judicial inquiry into the recruitment exam paper leak, including those of Group-I and other recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The inquiry, if initiated, would be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court, aiming to shed light on the extent of the paper leaks and their impact on the aspirations of numerous young candidates.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

During an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated that if the case comes up, the government would prefer a judicial inquiry over CBI. He highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the leaks that directly affect the future of lakhs of youth.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the prevailing state of TSPSC, stating that unless a comprehensive revamp takes place, the government’s ability to instill confidence in unemployed youth and conduct recruitment tests remains compromised.

MS Education Academy

Given the circumstances, the government is considering the possibility of conducting the postponed Group-I and other exams under the purview of a reconstituted TSPSC. The Chief Minister also revealed plans to overhaul TSPSC promptly, as the current chairman and other members have already submitted their resignations to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th December 2023 4:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button