Telangana govt mulls judicial probe into TSPSC paper leak scam

Hyderabad: The State government is contemplating a judicial inquiry into the recruitment exam paper leak, including those of Group-I and other recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The inquiry, if initiated, would be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court, aiming to shed light on the extent of the paper leaks and their impact on the aspirations of numerous young candidates.

During an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated that if the case comes up, the government would prefer a judicial inquiry over CBI. He highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the leaks that directly affect the future of lakhs of youth.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the prevailing state of TSPSC, stating that unless a comprehensive revamp takes place, the government’s ability to instill confidence in unemployed youth and conduct recruitment tests remains compromised.

Given the circumstances, the government is considering the possibility of conducting the postponed Group-I and other exams under the purview of a reconstituted TSPSC. The Chief Minister also revealed plans to overhaul TSPSC promptly, as the current chairman and other members have already submitted their resignations to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.