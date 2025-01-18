Telangana govt not cancelling existing ration cards: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressed concerns regarding the issuance of new ration cards in Telangana during a press conference on Friday, January 17.

He urged the public not to be misled by rumours suggesting that the government is conducting field-level surveys to cancel existing ration cards for ineligible candidates.

Prabhakar clarified that the ongoing verification process is intended solely for the distribution of new ration cards, which will begin on January 26.

He reassured citizens that all current ration cards, which serve nearly 2.81 crore people across the state, will remain valid and will not be canceled.

“The new ration cards are being issued based on applications received from the caste survey,” he stated, emphasizing that every eligible candidate or family will receive a new card.

In case any eligible individuals do not receive their ration cards, they are encouraged to submit petitions to the relevant officers or elected representatives.