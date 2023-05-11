Telangana govt notifies DOST; degree admissions from May 16

Hyderabad: Through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), the registrations for the first phase of degree admissions for the academic year 2023-24 will begin from May 16 to June 10.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman, Prof R Limbadri and the Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Navin Mittal released the schedule for degree admissions on Thursday.

Eight universities along with Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and diploma courses have been made available in options along with the new Bharat Pay option to ease payment of fees has been introduced this time.

Additionally, a chat box on WhatsApp is made available for students and parents to drop their queries.

Scheduled to be completed in three phases, the registration for the first phase admissions, with a madated fee of Rs 200 can be uptaken between May 20 and June 11.

Seat allotment is scheduled on June 16. Likewise, two more phases will be conducted and the classwork will commence on July 17.

Admissions into BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM and BCA among other degree courses offered by colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwavidyalyam, JNTU – Hyderabad. D-Pharmacy admissions in polytechnic colleges affiliated with SBTET are facilitated by DOST.

Students may visit the website for further information.