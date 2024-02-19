Telangana: Govt official held for taking bribe of Rs 84k

The official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 8:15 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: An Executive Engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department was allegedly caught red handed while taking bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office here on Monday, February 19, by Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused official, it said.

The case is under investigation.

