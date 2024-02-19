Activists concerned over killing of 70 stray dogs in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Animal rights organisations based in Hyderabad, including Stray Animal Foundation of India and Breath Animal Rescue Home, have raised serious concerns regarding the killing of 70 stray dogs in Macherla village, Aluru mandal, Nizamabad district recently.

A complaint accompanied by video and photographic evidence has led to the filing of a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC 429.

S Saisri from Breath Animal Rescue Home filed the complaint, providing substantial evidence to Armoor police. The sarpanch of Macherla, according to reports, confirmed the incident during a phone call.

Goutham from the Stray Animal Foundation of India highlighted an anonymous complaint received via email detailing a ‘special drive’ on February 16 and 17, resulting in the purported killing of around 70 stray dogs, including a pet dog.

Upon receiving the complaint, the organisations swiftly contacted district veterinary and animal husbandry department officers, who alerted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials, halting the alleged activity.

Animal welfare advocates and concerned citizens are urging a thorough examination of the evidence and strict measures against those found guilty of violating animal rights as the investigation progresses.

Recently, many incidents of attacks on stray dogs were reported in Telangana. In one case police in Mahabubnagar district filed an FIR against unidentified individuals who fatally shot 20 stray dogs in Ponnakal village on Thursday night.

According to a police representative, a case has been lodged at Addakal Police Station under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing or injuring animals, along with relevant clauses of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Arms Act.