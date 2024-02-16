Masked men shoot dead 20 stray dogs in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar

The police are now investigating the case to find the culprits who killed the animals and to find out why they committed such a heinous crime

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 16th February 2024 8:12 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Residents of Ponnakal village in Addakula mandal of Mahbubnagar district witnessed an appalling act on Thursday, February 15, as four masked men in a car shot dogs just after midnight. At least 20 dogs were found dead and many others were found injured.

Terrified, the locals refused to leave their house after hearing gunshots and barking dogs. They said that some shots hit the dogs, who died on the spot, while others fled with injuries and eventually died on the street.

After getting the information, Bhutpur CI Ramakrishna, Addakula SI Srinivasulu, and the veterinary physicians arrived at the location.

The police are now investigating the case to find the culprits who killed the animals and to find out why they committed such a heinous crime.

