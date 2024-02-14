Telangana: Stray dogs bite 34 people in separate incidents

Hyderabad: At least 34 people were injured in stray dog attacks in separate incident at Rajendranagar and Basara recently. According to the local people, the stray dogs chased people who were walking on the road and bit them.

On Tuesday, February 13, A dog bit M Ramesh, 35, who were selling tea near Shrimata Pochamma temple in Rajendranagar. Kaushik Kumar, 4, who was playing there was also attacked. Later, from there, the dog went towards the main gate of the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Rajendranagar, where it attacked the security officer.

The dog that returned to the temple street and attacked SK Singh, Ramakrishna, Ramesh, Sarathkumar, Chennaiah, Mallika, Andalu, Narender, Rajveer, Yadagiri, Shakir, Ranganna, Kaushik Kumar and Raju who were walking from there.

Dr Suguna of Government Hospital, Rajendranagar, said all the injured were given vaccinations at Rajendranagar Community Health Center.

Meanwhile, a dog attacked nearly 20 people in Basara. All the injured were taken to different hospitals. Most of the victims were devotees who were visiting Basara temple on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.