Telangana govt official sent to judicial custody in DA case

Hyderabad: A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Thursday, July 23, sent Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) Deputy General Manager Mutyam Venkata Ramana to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Ramana was arrested on Wednesday, July 22, after ACB officials raided his residence, office and other properties linked to him. The ACB’s City Range-2 had registered a case against him alleging that he had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices during his service.

Assets worth Rs 28 crore identified in raids

ACB officials said they had identified four residential flats in Serilingampally and Kukatpally valued at Rs 1.23 crore, a G+3 commercial building at Anjaneya Nagar in Kukatpally valued at Rs 1.82 crore and a G+5 commercial building at Guttala Begumpet village in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Serilingampally valued at Rs 2.90 crore.

Officials said Ramana had allegedly invested heavily in the construction sector through four firms registered in his wife’s name and had constructed 10 residential apartments at Anjaneya Nagar, Moosapet, Kukatpally, at an estimated cost of around Rs 20 crore, with their market value expected to be much higher than the official valuation.

The searches also led to the seizure of bank balances worth Rs 52.02 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 2,094 grams valued at around Rs 40 lakh, three vehicles worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, household articles and electronic gadgets worth Rs 30 lakh and 20 liquor bottles valued at around Rs 2.50 lakh, for which a separate case was registered by the Madhapur Excise Department.

Including assets detected in the latest searches and those found during an earlier trap case in 2019, the ACB estimated Ramana’s total assets at around Rs 28.14 crore.

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Previously arrested in 2019 bribery case

Ramana was earlier arrested on December 13, 2019, while serving as Divisional Engineer (Technical) in the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Operations), Cyber City Circle, Hyderabad, after he was allegedly caught demanding and accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe to process a final estimation approval file.

A chargesheet was filed in that case, during which the ACB had seized Rs 26.52 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 22.60 lakh.

The latest case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, following which ACB teams searched Ramana’s residence, office and seven other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars.