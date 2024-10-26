Telangana govt probes misuse of funds in ‘Haritha Haram’ program

Hyderabad: The BRS government’s flagship plantation program, Haritha Haram, aimed at increasing green cover across Telangana, has come under scrutiny for alleged misuse of funds.

Sources reveal that many nurseries under this project were handed over to local BRS leaders, and funds set aside for buying plants and maintaining nurseries may have been mismanaged.

HMDA Urban Forestry Wing under scrutiny

The investigation is focused on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) Urban Forestry Wing, which has managed a major portion of the state’s plantation drives. Concerns have arisen over substantial spending that reportedly ran into thousands of crores, yet accountability for the survival of saplings has been low.

Reports suggest that while lakhs of saplings were purchased, only a small percentage appear to have survived. This has raised doubts about the true impact of the program and whether these saplings were properly maintained or even planted in some cases.

The HMDA’s Urban Forestry Wing, which includes several Forest Department officers on deputation, has come under closer scrutiny. A Deputy Range Officer who served in this role for five years and was reportedly backed by the government for this position is now also facing allegations.

HMDA covers a large area that includes Hyderabad city, and it has the authority to make plant purchases independently. Sources allege a recurring pattern: saplings would be bought, and after a few weeks, maintenance teams would inspect the area, often finding many saplings dead.

This practice reportedly repeated across different phases of the program, casting doubt on the planning and success of the initiative.

In recent years, the HMDA’s ability to procure plants freely led to large-scale purchases, unlike the Forest Department, which does not have the same flexibility. This setup allowed Forest Department officers on deputation to oversee HMDA’s purchases.