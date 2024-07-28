Telangana govt raises Rs 10,820 crore plan for irrigation projects in 2024-25

Hyderabad: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, July 28, informed that the state government has outlined a comprehensive expenditure plan for the fiscal year 2024-25, focusing on various irrigation projects across the Godavari and Krishna basins. The plan aims to create new irrigation potential and stabilise existing infrastructure to support agricultural productivity in the state.

At a meeting here, Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the affairs of the irrigation department with advisors, secretaries and other senior officials of the department.

Irrigation sector key focus

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the irrigation sector received a clear focus in the financial budget, with a capital investment allocation of Rs 10,820 crores. He also highlighted the potential for flooding in certain areas during the rainy season and the necessary precautions for reservoirs and tanks.

Reddy said that the government would create an additional 30 lakh acres of ayacut across Telangana in five years and emphasized its commitment to starting a new chapter in the state’s irrigation sector, aiming to benefit farmers and the public.

No shortage of funds

Reddy reviewed the progress of priority projects, measures to expedite work, and actions taken on petitions submitted by public representatives regarding irrigation issues. He highlighted that there would be no shortage of funds for priority projects and that the allocation for the irrigation department is adequate.

He stressed the importance of completing field-level work according to targets and ensuring that assigned tasks are completed on time. The minister warned that negligence in work would not be tolerated and that committed and sincere efforts are essential. He also cautioned that contractors causing delays or acting negligently would face action.

The minister highlighted the need for responsible and timely work completion, adherence to regulations, and immediate attention to requests from public representatives.

He warned of action against officials whose negligence negatively impacts farmers and crops. He stressed the need for effective operation and maintenance of canals and tanks, along with regular inspections and flood prevention measures.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of transparent and regulation-compliant completion of work, with state-level reviews to be conducted every 15 days.

Funds for Godavari Basin projects

Reddy said significant funds have been allocated to several key projects in the Godavari Basin.

The Chinna Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) is set to receive Rs 183.96 crores, with plans to create a new ayacut of 12,267 acres.

The Modikunta Vagu project will receive Rs 163.08 crores, while the Lower Penganga, including the Chanka Korata LIS project, is allocated Rs 147.23 crores to develop 27,794 acres of new ayacut.

The Sripada Yellampally LIS will receive a substantial Rs 545.95 crores, aiming to create 41,000 acres of new irrigation potential.

The JCR DLIS project, with an allocated budget of Rs 512.18 crores, plans to develop 132,012 acres.

The largest allocation in the Godavari Basin goes to the Sita Rama LIS, with Rs 1,487.31 crores set aside for creating 118,933 acres of new ayacut. This includes the stabilisation of 111,818 acres and the creation of a new ayacut of 7,115 acres.

Projects in Krishna Basin

Reddy said in the Krishna Basin, several projects have been prioritised.

The Koil Sagar LIS will receive Rs 121.56 crores to develop 3,078 acres of new ayacut.

The RBLIS project is allocated Rs 127.34 crores for 21,692 acres, and the JNLI project will receive Rs 67.88 crores to create 35,000 acres.

The Kalwakurthy LIS project is set to receive Rs 489.16 crores, aiming for 134,994 acres of new irrigation potential.

The largest allocation in the Krishna Basin goes to the Dindi LIS with Rs 1881.1 crores to create a new ayacut of 8,000 acres.

Kaleshwaram projects

In regard to the Kaleshwaram project, the minister said an expenditure of Rs 7,406.43 crores is planned for the creation of a new ayacut covering 5.85 lakh acres across 12 projects.

The Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) is a new project and has been classified as a priority. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore is needed for land acquisition and related works.

Additionally, the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project is classified under Category-C, with its ayacut expected to be realised after March 31, 2026. This project requires Rs 6,130.53 crores for land acquisition and works, he said.

BRS has mortgaged Telangana’s future: Reddy

He alleged that KCR and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) have mortgaged Telangana’s future by putting a significant financial burden on the state.

Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for mismanagement and corruption in redesigning and implementing the Kaleshwaram project.

He accused BRS of unnecessarily shifting the project from Tummadi Hatti to Medigadda, increasing the project cost from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 85,000 crores without expanding the ayacut. He claimed that this mismanagement led to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage shortly after its completion, a situation he attributed to poor planning and execution by the BRS government.

Reddy accused KTR of making irresponsible comments regarding the Kaleshwaram project. He dismissed his demands to fill the project’s reservoirs as dangerous and ill-informed.

He emphasised that following KTR’s suggestions could lead to catastrophic consequences, including structural damage to key barrages such as Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla.

He warned that overfilling these reservoirs could result in severe downstream flooding, threatening the lives and properties in villages like Bhadrachalam and compromising projects such as Sammakka-Saralamma and Sitaram LIS.

He pointed out that the state is already paying Rs 15,000 crores in interest and principal payments, which is expected to increase to Rs 25,000 crores upon the project’s completion. He also highlighted that the state spent Rs 94,000 crores on the project, but only 93,000 acres were brought under cultivation, questioning the project’s effectiveness. He said a total of Rs. 1.45 lakh crore would be needed to complete the project.