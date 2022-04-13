Telangana govt releases notification for 3334 new job vacancies

Hyderabad: The state Finance Ministry on Wednesday sanctioned 3334 job vacancies in the fire service, excise, prohibition and forestry departments in Telangana.

The jobs announced by the notification are in addition to the 80,039 jobs announced by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the legislative assembly in March. Since that announcement, 30,453 jobs have already been sanctioned in the first tranche.

The new notification was released for the jobs in Government Orders (GO), in which openings for 861 new jobs in the fire department and 14 vacancies in the finance department were announced along with others.

Preparations are underway to speed up the recruitment process. The Finance Ministry is rapidly preparing for the process of filling the vacancies in other departments.

In March, chief minister KCR announced the job notification for 80,039 job vacancies in the state. He declared the regularization of 11,103 contract employee jobs in the state, bringing the announcement to a total of 91,142 jobs in the state.