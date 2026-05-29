Telangana govt releases Rs 2,000 cr in retirement dues of employees

Hyderabad: The state government has released the dues of retired government employees amounting to Rs 2,000 crore, as per the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, May 29.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka had announced on May 2 during a meeting with the Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders, that the total pending dues of Rs 6,000 crore will be cleared within 100 days.

Before that, the Telangana High Court had expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure of the state government to fully implement its earlier orders directing payment of retirement benefits to employees from various departments.

Also Read Telangana HC expresses dissatisfaction over delay in retirement benefits payments

With the funds released by Finance Special Chief Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Friday, the government has cleared key pending dues related to the retired employees. The General Provident Fund (GPF) dues of the retired employees have been cleared by 100%. Additionally, all commutation dues pending up to May 2025 for the retired employees have also been fully settled.

“This has been made possible through advance planning and a clear action strategy. As promised, the government is working at a fast pace to deposit the remaining Rs 4,000 crore into the employees’ accounts within the stipulated timeline,” a statement from the finance department read.

Employee union leaders and retired employees have expressed happiness over the government’s move.