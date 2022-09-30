Telangana govt reserves 85 percent of B-Category medical seats for locals

Hyderabad: Telangana government has issued two GOs making 85 percent of B-category seats in MBBS and BDS courses in unaided minority and non-minority medical colleges reserved for local candidates.

The remaining 15 percent will be an open quota for which students from across the country can compete.

There are 20 non-minority and four minority private colleges located in the state. The total intake capacity in these colleges is 3750 (3200 in non-minority and 550 in minority colleges).

Out of 3200 seats in non-minority colleges and 550 seats in minority colleges, 1120 (35 percent) and 137 (25 percent) are under B-category.

So far, a total of 1257 seats under the B-category were in the open quota for which candidates from across the country used to compete but after the GOs, 85 percent will be reserved for candidates from Telangana.

The new reservation system for B-category seats in medical colleges will help local candidates who would otherwise think of studying medicines in countries such as China, Russia, Ukraine, and others.

Telangana is not the only state that is implementing reservations in B-Category seats. Many other states are also following similar reservations to safeguard the interest of local candidates.