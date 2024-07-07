Telangana govt respects all religions: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday, July 7, that his government respects all religions.

He participated in the 45th Rath Yatra of Sri Jagannath, organized by ISKCON at NTR Stadium

The Chief Minister said that ISKCON organized a good program. “My government is for everyone. The state government respects every religion and accords freedom and opportunities to all religions,” he said.

Stating that Telangana is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON, he hoped that the state would prosper further. “My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service. The government is supporting such good programs,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also stated that such religious programs bring about changes in society.

The Ratha Yatra was held under the auspices of the ISKCON Temple, Abids. The Rath Yatra was held from NTR Stadium to the Exhibition Ground.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and participated in various rituals.