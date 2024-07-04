Telangana govt revokes ban on employee transfers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has lifted the ban on regular transfers of government employees across various departments.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Finance Department issued an order, stating that the transfers would occur between July 5 and July 20. It said the arrangements were being made for the counselling of employees in a transparent manner across the state.

This comes as the government mandates the transfer of employees who have been working in the same place for four years by June 30, 2024. After the latest transfers, the ban will be reinstated on July 21.

According to the orders, employees shall not be transferred if they have not completed two years of service in a particular station by June 30, 2024. It also exempted those set to retire, before June 30, 2025, from transfers.

The GO will be implemented as per the following schedule:

Date Activity July 5 to 8 Details of vacancies and employees will be disclosed July 9 to 12 Employees to choose options July 13 to 18 Transfer applications will be examined July 19 to 20 Transfer orders will be issued

Meanwhile, the priority in transfers will be given to employees with more than 70 per cent PwDs, widows, and working couples. Employees with mentally unbalanced children will be transferred to locations with available medical facilities, the GO said.

“If an employee, their spouse, children, or parents suffer from severe medical conditions such as cancer, neurosurgery, kidney transplantation, liver transplantation, open-heart surgery, or bone TB, they will be transferred to places where medical treatment for these conditions is available,” it added.