Telangana govt sanctions over 156 crore for free electricity scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana DISCOMs have received Rs.156.56 crore from the state government to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme in March 2025, ensuring free electricity of up to 200 units per month for domestic consumers.

As per GO Rt. No: 10, issued by the Energy Department on March 24, this fund release is part of the Rs.1,612.12 crore budget allocation for the 2024–25 financial year under the scheme.

With this approval, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and other DISCOMs will start issuing zero electricity bills to eligible households.

The sanction was granted following a request from TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, IAS, seeking advance payment to cover the March expenses. The allocation includes:

  • Rs.118.99 crore under the general category,
  • Rs.23.48 crore under the Backward Classes (BC) sub-plan, and
  • Rs.14.09 crore under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) sub-plan.

The Assistant Secretary of the Energy Department has been directed to transfer the amount to TGSPDCL’s account via ECS, with the power utility required to submit a utilization certificate.

This funding comes as Telangana recorded an all-time high power demand of 17,162 MW in March, reflecting a surge in electricity consumption across all sectors.

