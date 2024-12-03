Telangana govt sanctions Rs 75.45 cr for govt hospitals in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: The state government has sanctioned the upgradation of Peddapalli government hospital from 50 to 100 beds at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

In a series of government orders issued on Wednesday, December 3, health, medical, and family welfare principal secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu also sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the construction of a 50-bed government hospital in Manthani.

The state government sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for the establishment of a primary health centre (PHC) at Gunjapadugu village of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district.