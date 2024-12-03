Telangana govt sanctions Rs 75.45 cr for govt hospitals in Peddapalli

State government gave administrative sanction for the upgradation of Peddapalli Government Hospital from 50 to 100 beds for Rs 51 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 9:13 pm IST
State government gives administrative sanction for upgradation of Peddapalli Government hospital.

Hyderabad: The state government has sanctioned the upgradation of Peddapalli government hospital from 50 to 100 beds at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

In a series of government orders issued on Wednesday, December 3, health, medical, and family welfare principal secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu also sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the construction of a 50-bed government hospital in Manthani.

Also Read
Foundation-stone for Osmania General Hospital to be laid shortly, says Telangana minister

The state government sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for the establishment of a primary health centre (PHC) at Gunjapadugu village of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 9:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button