Telangana govt schools to hold parent-teacher meetings on Sept 19

The theme for this month’s PTM is “Partnering with Parents, Powering Every Child’s Learning.”

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana schools to reopen on June 12 after summer vacation
Representative image

Hyderabad: Government schools across Telangana will conduct monthly parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) on Saturday, September 19.

The Telangana School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha will organise the meetings across government and local body schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Telangana Model Schools in every mandal and district.

The theme for this month’s PTM is “Partnering with Parents, Powering Every Child’s Learning.”

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Parents to discuss students’ performance

During the meeting, headmasters, teachers and parents are going to discuss students’ academic performance and foundational learning. They will also identify areas where students may need additional academic support.

Issues such as absenteeism and measures to maintain student enrolment will also be discussed during the meetings.

Parents will be encouraged to take part in school development programmes, campus maintenance and other educational activities.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Telangana schools asked to ensure parent participation

For the meeting, the headmasters have been instructed to send written invitations to parents through students.

Schools have been given freedom to choose meeting timings that are convenient for parents. In rural areas, seasonal agricultural activities will be considered while scheduling the meetings. Schools in urban areas have been asked to consider the working hours of daily wage workers and service-sector employees.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button