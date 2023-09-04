Telangana govt selects 71 teachers for Best Teachers Award

Telangana govt selects 71 teachers for Best Teachers Award
Government of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has selected 71 teachers from different universities, degree, intermediate and polytechnic colleges for Best Teachers Awards 2023.

The awards will be presented at Ravindra Bharathi on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5.

Of the selected ones, 56 are professors and teachers at different universities and government degree colleges, four government junior college principals, seven government junior lecturers and four teachers from government polytechnic colleges.

