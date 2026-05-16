Telangana govt sets up panel to identify, honour statehood activists

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a high-level committee to identify “Telangana Udyamakarulu” — activists who participated in the Telangana statehood movement — and recommend measures to recognise and honour their contributions and sacrifices.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued GO Rt. No. 679 on Friday, May 15, following directions from chief minister A Revanth Reddy. The move comes amid a long-pending demand for official recognition of those who took part in the Telangana agitation.

The government order noted that several activists sacrificed their lives during the movement, while others suffered permanent physical disabilities, faced criminal cases, or underwent imprisonment as part of the struggle for statehood.

Government adviser K Keshava Rao has been appointed chairman of the committee. The members include Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC M Kodandaram, Government Whip Addanki Dayakar, former MLC S. Ramulu Naik, and Mothe Shobhan Reddy. The Political Secretary, GAD, will serve as the convener of the committee.

According to the order, the committee’s primary responsibility will be to frame clear criteria for identifying Telangana movement activists and prepare a comprehensive list of eligible persons.

It will also recommend the nature of recognition, honours, courtesies and facilities that may be extended to them by the government.

Panel empowered to summon officials

The panel has been empowered to summon officials, seek information from departments, hold meetings and consult individuals or authorities as part of its proceedings.

The government has directed the committee to submit its report at the earliest and instructed all departments and secretaries to extend full cooperation in carrying out its responsibilities.