Telangana govt signs 3 agreements; companies to operate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government signed three prominent deals with different global conglomarates at the World Economic Forum meet 2023 held in Davos, Switzerland.

The announcement of each of the agreements was spearheaded and announced by Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and could potentially benefit the state’s capital Hyderabad.

Inspire Brands to set up support centre

Inspire Brands, a multinational restaurant corporation with multiple brands, declared on Thursday that Hyderabad would be the location of its Support Center. The centre will provide help for four industries: restaurant technology, digital technology, enterprise data, and IT infrastructure and development operations.

Following a virtual discussion between the Inspire Brands team and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, the announcement was made.

The meeting was attended by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Information Officer Raghu Sagi, and Inspire Brands Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown.

A US-based corporation called Inspire Brands operates more than 32,000 outlets in 70 different nations. Popular brands owned by it include Sonic, Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Rusty Taco.

WebPT to set up Global Capabilities Centre

With an investment of Rs. 150 crore, WebPT, which offers outpatient rehabilitation therapy patient and practise management, has announced the opening of its new Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

With approximately 800 employees and a 2008 launch, WebPT is one of the world’s fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms. It is assisting more than 150,000 members in running better, more effective practises to enhance patient care for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions.

“We are making a significant investment in our Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” Ashley Glover said.

In order to maximise performance, revenue, and patient outcomes, Glover continued, the Global Capabilities Centre recruits fresh operational and strategic talent for our international teams.

“I am delighted to welcome WebPT to Hyderabad and assure that Telangana government will be a partner in their continued success. I am pleased to know they will be investing Rs.150 crore in this project,” Rama Rao said.

Microsoft to set up data centres

Microsoft announces three more data centres in Hyderabad. The six data centers (with three announced in 2022) enable Microsoft to serve Azure’s customers in India and worldwide.

Each of the data centres will serve 100 mega watts of IT load on an average and further the centres will be deployed in a phased out manner. The Telangana government will be working with Microsoft Azure to ensure citizen services benefit from good infrastructure.