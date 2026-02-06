Telangana govt to bear medical expenses of 2-year-old leukemia patient 

This move comes after a social activist, Robin Zaccheus, posted about the boy's plight on his X account on Thursday, February 5.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stepped in to help a two-year-old boy suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Hyderabad, after his family was unable to bear the cost of treatment.

Zaccheus said that Phinehas had started chemo at Little Stars Hospital, but the full treatment costs Rs 12 lakh, which the family was not able to afford.

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister’s Office X account posted that Phinehas is now being admitted to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and the cost of treatment would be borne by the government. A Letter of Credit (LoC) will also be issued to facilitate the medical care, it said.

