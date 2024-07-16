Telangana govt to begin crop loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh on July 18

Hyderabad: In a good news for farmers who have been waiting for their crop loans to be waived off, the State government will start disbursing amount in the loan accounts of farmers for loans taken up to Rs 1 lakh, on Thursday.

Speaking with media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao informed that Rs 6,000 crore will be deposited into the loan accounts of the farmers with loans up to Rs 1 lakh, and that a total of Rs 31,000 crore was needed to waive-off the loans of 30 lakh farmers who have taken crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Noting that there were 6 lakh farmers in the State with no ration cards for identification, he said that officials will be visiting their households to identify those families.

He also said that those farmers who have taken gold loans for their farm operations could use their pass books for being eligible for the loan waiver.

He clarified that the crop loan waiver was being implemented just like the previous government did, and noted that during the BRS government, the money spent by the government was just enough to pay the interest for the farmers’ loans.

He said that ration card data needed to identify the farmers’ households.

Also Read Lakhs will be left out of crop loan waiver if GO 567 guidelines not amended: Tammineni

CM Revanth clarifies on ration card for identifying beneficiaries

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has clarified that ration card was being used only to identify the farmers’ households for crop loan waiver, and is not an eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said that loans amounting to Rs 2 lakh would be waived-off only based on the pattadar pass books, which will be taken as the criteria for eligibility.

He said that celebrations will be held at all Rythu Vedikas on Thursday, when the crop loan waiver will be implemented for farmers having up to Rs 1 lakh loans.

అన్నం పెట్టే రైతును అప్పుల ఊబి నుండి…

ఆశల సాగు క్షేత్రం వైపు నడిపించే…

ఒక బృహత్తర సాహసం…

“రైతు రుణమాఫీ పథకం”



నాడు శ్రీ మన్మోహన్ సింగ్ సారథ్యంలో

దేశ రైతాంగానికైనా…

నేడు ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వం పాలనలో

రాష్ట్ర రైతాంగానికైనా…

ఎంత కష్టమైనా…

ఎంత భారమైనా…

ఏకకాలంలో రుణమాఫీ…

చేసిన…… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 16, 2024

In his post on X on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy stated that whether it was during former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s regime, or during the reign of ‘Praja Palana’ in Telangana, crop loan waiver was and is being implemented in one go only by the Congress.

He stated that while the cabinet decision to waive-off crop loans was the first step towards fulfilling the promise made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the final step was preparing the guidelines for implementing the scheme.

“In every decision taken by the people’s government, welfare of the farmers will be paramount. This is the assurance to the farmers by your Revanth Anna,” he assured on X.