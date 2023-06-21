Telangana govt to ensure Mudumal enters UNESCO heritage list

Hyderabad: The Telangana Heritage department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Deccan Heritage Academy to ensure that the archaeological site and weather forecast observatory centre in Mudumal village of Narayanpet district enters the UNESCO list.

Heritage sites across the world are designated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for having cultural, historical, scientific, or other forms of significance,

The state’s tourism minister V Srinivas Goud has presented an agreement for the provision of all necessary documentation, conservation, and technical services to support the recognition.

On Tuesday, all the documentation required for the ancient site to be recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List was handed over to the heritage department and Deccan trust

Highlighting the Mudumal archaeology centre, the minister emphasised that Telangana boasts a rich historical and architectural heritage deserving of UNESCO recognition.

Also Read Telangana IT professionals to work for UNESCO heritage tag to ancient site

Srinivas also said that numerous historians and researchers have attested to its illustrious reputation in space exploration and weather research, dating back to the time of early humans.

“Since the formation of Telangana, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working to unveil and preserve the history and heritage of the region while striving for recognition from UNESCO,” he said.

Mysterious megalithic tall stones stand in alignment at the Mudumal site

Mudumal village, a 3-hour drive from Hyderabad, is home to a Megalithic site with menhirs and a sky chart.

At the banks of the Krishna River in the Nrayanpet district are 80 tall stones or menhirs.

Megalithic stones, Mudumal village #Narayanpet.

This pre historic stone arrangement dates back to #Neolithic age.

Their precision of arrangement & purpose still remains a #mystery across the world.@incredibleindia @VSrinivasGoud @telanganatouris pic.twitter.com/Xs9xRDDMSF — Hari Chandana (@harichandanaias) September 30, 2021

Spread over five-acre, the site dates back to 1500 BC and also has ‘alignment stones’.

A trust organisation in the area has been reportedly working for the site to get a UNESCO Heritage tag, reasoning that the tall stones have been standing in a fashion to estimate time by capturing the movement of the sun.

To promote the site, the Trust has been organising tours, bringing students and teachers from nearby schools.

The tall standing stones, which used to be present in an extent of 80 acres until a few decades ago, exist only in a few acres now as a bulk of them were ravaged to make way for farming.

As the site stands a chance of getting vandalised, the state government has initiated steps for its preservation.