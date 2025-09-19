Telangana govt to give Rs 50K aid, two-wheelers under minority scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, September 19, launched two new minority welfare schemes: “Indiramma Minority Women Yojana” and “Revantanna Ka Sahara Miskeeno ke liye.”

Unveiling the schemes at the Secretariat, Minister for SC, ST, Minority, Disabled, Senior Citizens and Transgender Welfare, Adluri Laxman Kumar, urged the Muslim community to make good use of these initiatives.

The government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the new schemes. Under the Indiramma Minority Women Yojana, a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided to widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women to start small businesses.

While the scheme ‘Revantanna Ka Sahara’, Fakir and Dudekula communities will be given mopeds (two-wheelers) with a grant of Rs 1 lakh.

Eligible candidates can apply starting September 19 through the Telangana online beneficiary management and monitoring system (TGOBMMS) portal. The last date to apply for the scheme is October 6. Offline applications will not be accepted.