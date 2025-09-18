Telangana: Salary delays push minority welfare employees into financial hardship

Hyderabad: Employees working under institutions of the Telangana Minority Welfare Department, particularly those on contract and outsourcing basis, are facing severe difficulties. Delays and non-payment of salaries are forcing many to borrow money just to manage their household expenses.

According to sources, in several institutions, when employees repeatedly question the delay in salaries, officials reportedly react with threats of termination. They are warned that if the issue of non-payment is raised outside the department, their services will be discontinued since they are employed on contract or outsourcing basis.

In the case of minority residential schools, the services of thousands of outsourcing staff have been extended for another year. However, timely payment of their salaries remains a major issue, with many employees compelled to approach officials repeatedly to secure their dues.

A similar situation exists in the Telangana Waqf Board. Although 17,000 Imams and Muezzins across the state are entitled to a monthly honorarium, no payments have been made since May 2025. The Minority Welfare Department has already released the budget, but Waqf Board officials claim that without the signature of the Chief Executive Officer, neither the honorarium for clerics nor the salaries of Waqf Board employees can be released.

Observers point out that the overall performance of the Minority Welfare Department has been unsatisfactory. The department has failed not only in the implementation of schemes but also in ensuring timely salaries to employees and addressing other long-pending issues.