Telangana govt to hold events showing Kakatiya dynasty’s history

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 5th July 2022 5:49 pm IST
Warangal fort built during the Kakatiya dynasty. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would organise a week-long event from July 7 to showcase the rich history of the Kakatiya dynasty.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, state Tourism, Culture and Archeology Minister V Srinivas Goud and others released a brochure on the event on Tuesday.

The programme, named ‘Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham’, would be held from July 7 to 13, Goud tweeted.

MS Education Academy

The Kakatiya dynasty ruled the region comprising present day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during 12th and 14th centuries. Their capital was Warangal in Telangana.

The tanks constructed during the Kakatiya rule are used even today. The TRS government has revived the tanks under its ‘Mission Kakatiya’ scheme.

The distinct style of Kakatiya-era architecture is seen in the Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple near Warangal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button