Telangana govt to launch Indiramma Amrutham scheme to fight anaemia in girls

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will launch the Indiramma Amrutham Scheme on Thursday, May 28.

The scheme focuses on preventing anaemia in girls. The latest scheme has a tagline “Let’s empower girls.. Let’s build a healthy Telangana.

The scheme aims to provide nutritious food to girls aged 14 to 18 every day through Anganwadi centres.

However, this scheme will be implemented as a pilot project in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komuram Bheem Asifabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Minister Seethakka will launch this scheme in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

As part of the scheme, the government will provide 30 chikkis in two instalments to each girl per month. Each chikki will contain 600 calories, 18 to 20 grams of protein and micronutrients.

According to officials, the government decided to launch this scheme as 64.7 per cent of adolescent girls in Telangana are suffering from anaemia as per the National Family Health Survey-5.

“The government is already providing iron and folic acid tablets for girls after conducting Hb tests. Now, it has come out with a new scheme that will help in curbing anaemia among adolescent girls,” the officials added.

Seethakka, meanwhile, asserted that the Indiramma Amrutham scheme will become a game-changer for girls’ health.

“Initially, this scheme will be implemented in three districts where the prevalence of anaemia is relatively high. It will be extended to other districts in the future,” she added.