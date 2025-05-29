Telangana govt setsup RGUKT campus in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a new campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Mahabubnagar.

The government has issued an official order allocating 180 seats at this new institute for the upcoming academic year.

Alongside the new campus, the government has also released a notification for admissions at the existing RGUKT Basar, which offers 1,500 seats.

The admissions notification covers both the 1,500 seats at Basar and the 180 seats at the newly established Mahabubnagar campus.

Historically, up to 15 per cent of these seats were open to students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

However, under the current admission policy, only students from Telangana are eligible to apply for all the available seats, marking a shift towards prioritising local students in the state’s technical education programs.

“The initiative is designed to empower rural students by providing them with quality technical education and enabling them to compete in the rapidly evolving technological landscape,” said a university spokesperson.

The admission process for both campuses will be conducted online, with applications accepted from May 31 to June 21.

Selection will be based on merit, determined by students’ performance in Class 10 examinations.