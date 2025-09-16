Telangana govt to launch website for journalist accreditation: Min

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that the government is committed to safeguarding the interests and welfare of journalists.

He directed officials to create clear guidelines and launch a dedicated website to ensure the timely issuance of accreditation cards to all journalists.

A review meeting was held on Monday, September 15, at the Secretariat in Hyderabad, attended by home department special chief secretary Ravi Gupta, Press Academy chairman K Srinivas Reddy, I&PR special commissioner Priyanka, CPRVO Malsur, along with other senior officials.

The meeting discussed key issues, including journalist accreditation, health policy, and welfare measures.

The minister stated that strict measures are being taken to prevent attacks on journalists.

High power committee for journalists’ safety: Min

He instructed officials to revive the high power committee for journalists’ safety and also announced the reinstatement of the Tripartite Committee on wages and service conditions.

On health policy, Ponguleti said the Aarogyasri department will conduct an in-depth study to integrate benefits for journalists.

Press Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy requested the revival of awards for journalists, to which the Minister responded positively.

The meeting was also attended by Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar, additional labour commissioner Gangadhar, and other senior officials.