Telangana govt to protect properties with remote referencing, mapping tech

Hyderabad: To protect its properties and fixed assets, the Telangana government is planning to use remote referencing and mapping technology in the near future. As a pilot project, this method will be used to map and protect properties of police department and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

State planning board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, who held a review meeting with Telangana State Remote Sensing Center at Khairtabad, has made this announcement on Saturday, with an intent to protect the government’s properties from being encroached in the near future.

After the pilot project, he said that the remote referencing and mapping technology will be used to protect the properties of endowments department, Waqf and other Telangana government departments.

Also Read As govt hospitals in Hyderabad shut OP services, medicos decry lack of security

Chinna said that he has informed GHMC commissioner K Amrapali to use the services of the remote sensing center to gather details and map the government properties under GHMC’s limits, and not to outsource it to any private company.

He also said that the responsibility for geo-tagging the trees planted and being taken care of by the forest department will also be handed over to the remote sensing center.

Expressing his doubts about the increasing extent of cultivation every year, he said that the remote referencing method will be able to accurately record the extent of cultivation in the state.

“In one year the state government says that one crore acres are being irrigated, and the very next year it says one and half crore acres have been brought under cultivation. This raises doubts on the methodology being followed to record the extent of land. Farmers are the most honest people. Therefore, based on the information on the extent of cultivation and the types of crops being produced submitted by the farmers, extent of cultivation data will be ascertained, while comparing it with the remote referencing and mapping,” he added.