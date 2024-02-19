Telangana govt to provide ‘free electricity’ from March 1

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government issued notification seeking documents required to avail Gruha jyothi free electricity scheme, as per official sources, the scheme will come into effect on March 1.

“The guidelines for the implementation of the scheme have been issued. The administration is readying to implement it from March 1,” an official said.

The scheme will provide a limited free monthly eligible consumption (MEC) to households.

As many as 34 lakh households in the state are eligible for the scheme. However, the government has issued a proper set of guidelines that each household needs to follow to benefit from the scheme.

Further, it is also being reported that only those who have their white ration cards linked with an Aadhaar number will be able to avail of the scheme.

Also Read Telangana free electricity scheme: Aadhaar made mandatory

“The use of Aadhaar as an identity document for the delivery of services, benefits, or subsidies simplifies the government delivery processes, brings in transparency and efficiency, and enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner by obviating the need to produce multiple documents to prove one’s identity,” the government announced on Friday, February 16.