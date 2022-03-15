Telangana govt to provide Rs 25K Cr as subsidy to power companies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has provided more than Rs 25,000 crore as a subsidy to the power distribution companies to support them to overcome the losses. Additionally, the government has taken the burden of Rs 9,160 crore borrowings over the past few years.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that the government had released Rs 10,500 crore in 2020-21, another Rs 9,700 crore in 2021-22, and issued a guarantee for Rs 7,773 crore under the Centre’s UDAY scheme.

Attacking the Centre for no help whatsoever he said that the BJP-led government is creating unnecessary hurdles.

The minister further asserted that except for short power disruptions there will be no power cuts to any sector in the state. He also ensured an uninterrupted power supply in the Old City during the Ramzan festival.