Telangana govt to raise ceiling of Aarogyasri Scheme

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has decided to add Rs. 2 lakhs to raise the ceiling of the Aarogyasri scheme up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao proposed the increase in the budget of 2022-23. The enhancement of the ceiling on Aarogyasri would cover many serious ailments which otherwise require huge money to undergo surgical treatment.

The citizens have welcomed the government’s move. They said that the state government must take steps to provide Aarogyasri cards to the citizens as after the cancellation of their ration cards they are rendered ineligible for Aarogyasri treatment.

In addition to raising the ceiling up to Rs.5 lakh for general treatment, Rs.10 lakh would be provided for heart, liver, and bone marrow transplantations.

The government’s move to increase the treatment ceiling through the Aarogyasri scheme would benefit the poor patients in Telangana.