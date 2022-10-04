Telangana govt to restore historical glory of Mir Alam Mandi

Hyderabad: Nizam-era market Mir Alam Mandi located in Hyderabad is going to gain its lost historical glory as the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is gearing up to restore it.

The historical Mandi which was named after the prime minister of third Nizam Sikander Jah will be restored at an estimated cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

Currently, crumbling Kaman and tin sheets covering the shops in the markets are posing threat. At present, a total of 40-50 storeowners and 300 vendors are doing business at the mandi spread on a five-acres location.

In April, a meeting that was presided over by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and attended by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and stall owners was held. In the meeting, the design concepts of the market were finalized.

Mir Alam Mandi

Mir Alam Mandi is a 200-year-old market. It Kaman is in dilapidated condition.

Tenders have been invited for the restoration of the market. The restoration that will be completed in 18 months will be done keeping in view the historical glory of the place.

Many people have raised the issue of the arch chipping off and requested urgent restoration, however, it has not been done so far.