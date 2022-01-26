Telangana: Govt to set up Narcotic and Organised Crime Control Cell to curb drug menace

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to act sternly against the use of Narcotic Drugs and ensure that the usage of narcotic drugs is totally eliminated from the State.

The CM has decided to hold a conference at Pragathi Bhavan here on Jan 28 (Friday), “State Police and Excise Conference” to take up measures and action to control and eliminate the use of Narcotic drugs in the State. The conference will be chaired by CM Sri KCR, Home Minister, Excise Minister, CS, DGP, DGs, all-district SPs, Commissioners, DCPs, and the state Excise departments SPs, and other officers concerned will participate.

In the conference, the discussion will take place on the measures to be taken and the guidelines to be followed to curtail and eliminate narcotic drug abuse. In this context, the Police and Excise departments will be put on further alert.

On Wednesday, at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM held a review meeting on the stringent measures to be taken to control the narcotic drug abuse with Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sri CV Anand. In the review meeting, CMO’s higher officials and others also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said in the narcotic drugs cases, culprits however high and mighty they may be, should be punished. “A special action plan should be prepared for the strict implementation of the stringent measures,” he added.

The CM instructed the DGP to form a special Narcotic and Organized Crime Control Cell (Counter Intelligence Cell) in the police department with 1000 members. The Special Cell would work under the DGP and it will perform special duties to take stringent measures to control and eliminate narcotic drugs abuse and against organized crimes.