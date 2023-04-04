Telangana govt to set up Rs 230 cr worth oil palm factory in Khammam

Hyderabad: The state government will be setting up an oil palm factory for Rs 230 crore on 41 acres of area at Kallurgudem of Vemsoor mandal in Khammam district.

Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy along with MP Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah inspected the site identified for the factory at the village on Monday.

Speaking at the spiritual meeting organised by the state Department of Agriculture, Niranjan Reddy said that the new factory was being established keeping future needs in mind.

The government has issued orders allocating factory zones for the expansion of oil palm in the newly identified areas of the state.

So far an area of 9.49 lakh acres has been notified for the cultivation of these crops.

Telangana requires about 3.66 lakh tonnes of palm oil whereas the current production is 52,666 tonnes.

Two processing units are functioning in the state, one at Aswaraopeta and the other at Apparaopeta village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Dammapet Mandal.

“The layout and the task of factory construction were handed over to an experienced company through TS Co-Op Oilseeds Growers Federation,” said the minister.

About 1500 acres of land were allotted for establishing food industries in Telangana which would provide opportunities for global export.

“The new oil palm factory would help to promote crop diversification and make agriculture profitable,” said Niranjan Reddy.