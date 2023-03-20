Telangana: Palm oil cultivation to be increased to 2 lakh acres

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture department is set to increase the area under palm oil cultivation to 10 lakh acres in the next four years and plans to cultivate palm oil in 2 lakh acres in the year 2023-24.

The government has issued orders allocating factory zones for the expansion of oil palm in the newly identified areas of the state. So far an area of 9.49 lakh acres has been notified for the cultivation of these crops.

The government is providing assistance to take up oil palm cultivation with 50% assistance on mechanisation and plans to take up oil palm cultivation on a mission mode as part of crop diversification, said a government press release here on Monday.

Telangana ranks first in the country in Oil Production Percentage (OER) with 19.32 per cent in 2021-22. Among the oilseed crops, palm oil is the highest yield with 10-12 tons per acre, for a period of 25-30 years.

The government pays a subsidy of up to Rs 50,918 per acre for oil palm plantations, ownership intercropping and micro-irrigation for the first four years.

According to the release, the area under oil palm cultivation in India is about 9.25 lakh acres. The country’s annual production of crude palm oil is 2.90 lakh metric tonnes, whereas the demand is estimated at more than 100 lakh metric tonnes. This deficit is met through imports.

In 2021-22, under various schemes, nearly 68,440 acres have been brought under oil palm cultivation.

In 2022-23, 61,277 acres have been brought under oil palm cultivation. The government has released Rs 107.43 crore as the first installment for the implementation of this scheme, out of which Rs 82 crore has been given as a subsidy to farmers and companies, the release said.

Telangana requires about 3.66 lakh tonnes of palm oil. The current production is 52,666 tonnes. Two processing units are functioning in the state, one at Aswaraopeta and the other at Apparaopeta village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Dammapet Mandal, the release said.

A total of 11 companies are operating in the state, and 30 nurseries with a capacity to grow 2.67 crore oil palm plants have been set up.