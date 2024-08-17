Telangana govt to set up Young India Sports University in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Taking inspiration from Korean National Sports University in Seoul he visited during his recent international trip, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy proposed to set up an integrated sports hub – the Young India’ Sports University – in the planned ‘fourth city’ of Hyderabad.

The sports university in Hyderabad is expected to be a world class institution to train future olympic champions, providing them with modern sports infrastructure, said a press release.

It would also constitute centres of sports science and sports medicine. The Telangana government considers transforming the existing sports school in Hakimpet or the Sports complex in Gachibowli into the proposed Young India Sports University, added the release.

During his visit to South Korea, chief minister Revanth Reddy met Ms Lim Si-hyeon, a three -time olympic gold medal champion from Korean National Sports University. South Korea had won 32 medals in the 224 Paris Olympics, of which 16 medals were contributed by athletes trained at the Korean National Sports University.