Telangana govt transfers 13 IAS officers

Hyderabad: In yet another major shuffle on Monday, November 11, the Telangana government has ordered the transfer of 13 IAS officers to various departments here.

Smita Sabharwal who is currently serving as member secretary in State Finance Commission has been transferred as secretary to government in the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department.

E Sridhar, who is currently serving as Commissioner to Prohibition and Excise department has been transferred as secretary to government, Backward Classes Welfare department. He has also been appointed as the finance and planning for the post of Commissioner in the Endowments department.

Anita Ramachandran, who serves as commissioner of PR&RD has now been transferred as secretary to government in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Illambarithi K who was in charge as the commissioner of the Transport department is now been posted as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner.

K Surendra Mohan, who is currently secretary to the government at the Mines and Geology and Industries and Commerce department has been relieved and transferred as commissioner of the Transport department.

D Krishna Bhaskar who serves as the special secretary to Telangana deputy chief minister as well as special secretary to government finance and planning (FAC) has been transferred as commissioner and directorate of municipal administration (CMD) of TRANSCO.

Chevvuru Hari Kiran, who is the secretary to the government has been posted as the director of the prohibition and excise department.

Siva Sankar Lotheti has been posted as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Arogyasri Health Care Trust.

Srijana G has been posted as the director for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD).

Krishna Aditya S who is currently serving as the director of the Labour department has been transferred as director for Intermediate Education and secretary, Board of Intermediate Education.

Sanjay Kumar who is the principal secretary to government at the Labour Employment Training and Factories department has been transferred to finance and planning (FAC).

Gaurav Uppal who is the resident commissioner for Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been placed in finance and planning of the post of secretary to government (Coordination), general administration department.