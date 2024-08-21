Telangana govt will also topple if Siddaramaiah removed: Karnataka min

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi has warned that any attempt, to remove CM Siddaramaiah could destabilise and topple the Telangana government. Addressing a gathering at his government residence in Bengaluru, Jarakiholi stated that the Congress party stands firmly behind Siddaramaiah, and there is no question of replacing him.

Jarkiholi accused the BJP of attempting to topple Congress governments, citing their alleged efforts to weaken Siddaramaiah. He claimed that the BJP and JD(S) are working together to bring down the government.

The minister emphasised that no charges against Siddaramaiah have been proven and suggested that investigations can be conducted if necessary. He alleged that the BJP had targeted Siddaramaiah and vowed to fight both legally and politically.

Jarkiholi asserted that the high command is already backing Siddaramaiah and will stand even stronger in support of him. He criticised the Governor’s alleged misuse of power, saying it aimed to weaken the chief minister.

Jarkiholi’s statement serves as a warning to the BJP that toppling Siddaramaiah’s government will have far-reaching consequences, including the potential fall of the Telangana government. The minister’s comments reflect the Congress party’s determination to stand behind their leader and fight against any attempts to destabilise the government.

What are the allegations against Sidda in the MUDA scam?

In the MUDA ‘scam’, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that the Parvathi had no legal title over 3.16 acres of land.