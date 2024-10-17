Telangana Group-I candidates protest, demand postponement of exam

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, tensions escalated on Wednesday evening as a large number of Group-I candidates gathered to protest, calling for the postponement of the examination scheduled for October 21.

The protest took place in the busy Ashoknagar area, where candidates voiced their demands, insisting that the exam be deferred until corrections are made in the earlier prelims and GO 29.

Following the protest, BRS leader Harish Rao took to social media to voice his support for the protestors.

On his X handle, he condemned the arrest of candidates and unemployed youth who were participating in the peaceful demonstration. He criticized the government for allegedly cutting off electricity in the student-populated Ashoknagar area and making what he described as “illegal arrests.”

In his post, Rao wrote, “We strongly condemn the arrest of groups of candidates and unemployed students who are peacefully protesting for justice.

We demand the government to immediately release the students who were arrested and taken to Begum Bazar Police Station.

Is it your public rule to cut off electricity in Ashok Nagar, where students live, and make illegal arrests?

Did you forget that your leader @RahulGandhi came to Ashok Nagar library and asked for votes during the elections? Don’t you remember the days when students were fooled by promises?

Your hypocritical love for the students was revealed before the end of ten months of rule.”