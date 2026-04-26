Telangana Guv first in state to self-enumerate for Census 2027 as drive begins

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday, April 26, inaugurated the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 in the state by completing his own online registration through the government portal, marking the formal launch of the first phase of the National Census in the state.

The self-enumeration window will remain open from April 26 to May 10, accessible between 6 am and 12 pm daily, through the Census Government of India portal at se.census.gov.in.

Director of Census Operations Bharati Hollikeri and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan were present at the inauguration. Karnan urged city residents to participate in the process and contribute to its successful implementation.

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Speaking to the media ahead of the launch on Saturday, April 25, Hollikeri said the self-enumeration facility would help citizens save time while improving the accuracy of data collection. The portal is available in 16 languages and incorporates data storage and validation safeguards.

The self-enumeration process involves four steps – access and initial registration, verification and location identification, data entry and final submission – covering 33 questions divided across four categories of building and house information, household details, basic facilities and other facilities, including access to television, internet, mobile phones and vehicles.

Residents are required to identify and select their house or building on a Google Earth map during the process. Hollikeri cautioned that if the selected building does not match the corresponding census building number, enumerators will revisit the household manually to rectify the entry.

The data gathered during this phase will feed into the second phase, scheduled for February next year, when personal information for the caste census will be collected. Approximately 80,000 enumerators will be deployed for a 30-day field exercise following a three-day training period.

Hollikeri also clarified that the census exercise has no link with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The self-enumeration form can be filled in multiple sittings. Upon completion, an ID is generated which residents will need to present to enumerators during the field phase. For assistance, citizens may contact the national helpline at 1855, available between 10 am and 6 pm.