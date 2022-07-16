Telangana: Guv Tamilisai takes COVID-19 booster dose at Ameerpet

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th July 2022 6:02 pm IST
Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving the COVID-19 booster shot.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan received the COVID-19 booster dose vaccine at the Community Health Centre, Ameerpet, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

 The Governor will visit the flood-affected Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Also Read
Telangana rains: Governor to visit flood-hit Bhadrachalam

She will reach Kothagudem by train from Hyderabad and from there she will travel by road to Bhadrachalam, where several colonies have been inundated due to floods in the Godavari river.

MS Education Academy

The decision by the governor to visit flood-hit Bhadrachalam came a couple of hours after it was announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an aerial survey of the affected districts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button