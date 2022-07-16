Telangana: Guv Tamilisai takes COVID-19 booster dose at Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan received the COVID-19 booster dose vaccine at the Community Health Centre, Ameerpet, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Governor will visit the flood-affected Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

She will reach Kothagudem by train from Hyderabad and from there she will travel by road to Bhadrachalam, where several colonies have been inundated due to floods in the Godavari river.

The decision by the governor to visit flood-hit Bhadrachalam came a couple of hours after it was announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an aerial survey of the affected districts.