Telangana: Habitual house burglar convicted

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JFCM) Court at Alair convicted Mogilipaka Srinu, a habitual burglar, for 1 year and 6 months and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000, on Tuesday. The court conducted a speedy trial and based on the evidence gathered by SPI P.N. Venkanna, reached the decision.

Mogilipaka Srinu, hailing from Sunkishala village, has been committing house burglaries for the past few years in the limits of Valigonda, Athmakur, Mothakundur, and other parts of the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Srinu continued his criminal activities in the Yadadri Zone despite being arrested and remanded by the police several times.

In December 2020, he was detained under the PD Act by the Rachakonda Police in an attempt to curb his criminal activities. He was lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison and an initiative was taken by the police to launch a speedy trial against him.

The trial was attended by C. Padma, APP, and CDOs, J. Josh Babu on behalf of the prosecution. CP Rachakonda applauded the prosecution staff for their exemplary work in ensuring the conviction of PD detainees.