Telangana: Hall tickets for DSC 2024 released

A total of 2.7 lakh candidates have applied for 11,062 teacher positions in the government schools.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2024 11:22 am IST
Telangana State Public Service Commission releases hall-tickets for DSC exams.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has released the TS DSC (District Selection Committee) hall tickets for the 2024 examination on the official website tsdsc.aptonline.in.

Candidates who will be appearing for the TS DSC exam can download their admit cards from this website.

The TS DSC 2024 exam will be conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024, to fill 11,062 teacher positions in various categories such as School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers.

MS Education Academy

The candidates can use their payment reference ID, medium, category of the post, date of birth, Aadhar card number and other details, to download their hall tickets.

These exams will be held in computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

