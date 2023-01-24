Telangana: Harish Rao gives out Vivekananda overseas scholarship

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao distributed scholarships to the students under the Vivekananda Foreign Education Scheme on Monday.

The scholarship is instituted by the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad for students.

Also Read Telangana government approves DA for employees

The minister while speaking on the occasion remarked that the Telangana government was providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion.

Congratulating the recipients of the Vivekananda Overseas Scholarship, Harish Rao said that this year Rs 24.20 crores was sanctioned to give out scholarships for 121 people.